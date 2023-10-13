Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 loss to Mexico in 2017

As the Black Stars of Ghana prepares to face Mexico in a friendly match, GhanaWeb brings to its cherished readers a recap of Ghana's last meeting with Mexico in 2017.

Ghana lost by 1-0 to Mexico in their friendly match on Tuesday night May 17.



The Black Stars had the better of the chances in the first half, but it was Mexico who took the lead through a 32nd-minute penalty from Elias Hernandez.



A 32nd-minute penalty from Elias Hernandez was enough to steer Mexico to a 1-0 victory over a misfiring Ghana in the first of El Tri's two pre-Gold Cup friendlies.



Ghana continued to press in the second half, but they were unable to find an equalizer.



The match which was played with Kwesi Appiah as head coach had the following players starting the match for Ghana; Richard Ofori, Lumor Adbenyenu, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Thomas Agyepong, Isaac Sackey, Eric Ofoi, Frank Acheamong, Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena.

Ghana's game against Mexico will be played on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Bank of America Stadium at 12:30 am [Ghana time].



Watch the highlights of the match below:







JNA/NOQ