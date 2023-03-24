Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over Angola in Kumasi

It was a good start for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton as his team labored to pluck a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana left it late to beat the Angolans after Antoine Semenyo's chanced upon a loose ball in the box following a scramble to score last-gasp winner for Ghana.



The Bournemouth striker climbed off the bench to score the winner as the Black extended their lead in Group E by three points.



The goal was Antoine Semenyo's second in the Black Stars since making his debut for Ghana in 2022 under former coach Otto Addo.



Antoine Semenyo's first goal for Ghana came in the pre-FIFA World Cup friendly game against Switzerland in November 2022 and he is hoping to score a lot of goals for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars have now recorded their fourth win over Angola in seven meetings and their second win in Kumasi over the Black Antelopes.

Ghana after beating the Palancas Negras of Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



Watch the highlights of the game below:







Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below

















JE/KPE