1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast in WAFU Cup

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, suffered a disappointing exit from the 2023 WAFU Zone B Boys U-20 Cup of Nations after a 1-1 draw with hosts Ivory Coast in their final Group A game at the Champroux Stadium on July 13, 2023.

The Black Satellites had a challenging start to the competition, drawing 1-1 with Niger in their opening match on July 6 and then losing 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their second game on July 10.

Ghana who needed a win to qualify, fell short as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

The knockout means that Ghana will not participate at the next U20 AFCON for the second time running and will miss the U20 World Cup in 2025 having missed out on the 2023 edition in Argentina.

Ghana's last appearance at the U20 AFCON was in 2019 when the team won the trophy.

Watch highlights of Ghana's U20 vs Ivory Coast below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet