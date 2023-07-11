5
Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in WAFU U20 Cup of Nations

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Satellites of Ghana suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Burkina Faso at the Stade Champroux in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellites were in desperate need of a win to improve their chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament but couldn't overcome the Burkinabe team.

The Black Satellites who are in Group A were paired with the host country, Cote D'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Niger, while Benin and Togo faced each other in Group B.

The Black Satellites' first match against Niger ended in a 1-1 stalemate as Burkina Faso defeated Ivory Coast the host country by a lone goal in the opener.

However, with Ivory Coast's 4-1 win over Niger, the Black Satellites' chances of making it to the U20 AFCON is slim.

Ghana won the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Benin in 2021 but were booted out of the group stages in 2022.

Watch highlights of Ghana vs Burkina Faso below



