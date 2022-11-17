Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Switzerland

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave Ghana the deserving win over their European opponents as they head to the 2022 World Cup in high spirits.



Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal of the match with a header from a corner kick effected by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



The goal which was the first goal of the defender inspired Ghana to another goal when striker Antoine Semenyo launched on a glorious pass from Kamaldeen Sulemana to slot home a volley.



In-form Black Stars players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus did not play the match as they were left out of the squad.

Ghana head into the 2022 World Cup with high hopes after defeating Switzerland who were able to beat Portugal twice in four matches this year.



Watch highlights of the match below



