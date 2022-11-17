0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Switzerland

Video Archive
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave Ghana the deserving win over their European opponents as they head to the 2022 World Cup in high spirits.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal of the match with a header from a corner kick effected by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

The goal which was the first goal of the defender inspired Ghana to another goal when striker Antoine Semenyo launched on a glorious pass from Kamaldeen Sulemana to slot home a volley.

In-form Black Stars players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus did not play the match as they were left out of the squad.

Ghana head into the 2022 World Cup with high hopes after defeating Switzerland who were able to beat Portugal twice in four matches this year.

Watch highlights of the match below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: