Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-1 victory over Sudan at CHAN 2022

The Black Galaxies of Ghana came from behind on Thursday night to defeat Sudan 3-1 in the CHAN 2022 tournament.
In a second Group C match of the ongoing tournament in Algeria, Sudan took the lead after 32 minutes having played some fine football.
Midfielder Al-gozoli Nooh scored from close range to finish off a well-worked team move.
Following a display of resilience from Ghana, the Black Galaxies managed to equalise before the break to force the first half to end in a stalemate.
Defender Konadu Yiadom found the back of the net after a well-taken corner kick from Dennis Korsah to restore parity to the game.
After recess, it was all drama from start to finish as both teams fought to win the game.
While both Ghana and Sudan would have a goal being ruled out, the Black Galaxies scored twice through Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu to cruise to a delightful 3-1 win at the end of the encounter.
Courtesy of the win on Thursday, Ghana stands a very good chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of the CHAN 2022 tournament.
- CHAN 2022: Big blow for Ghana as Afriyie Barnieh sees red against Sudan
- CHAN 2022: Hearts of Oak players score as Ghana beat Sudan
- CHAN 2022: David Abagna named Man of the Match in Ghana's win over Sudan
- CHAN 2022: Sudan-Madagascar clash to determine Ghana's fate
- Three key observations from Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan at CHAN 2022
- Read all related articles