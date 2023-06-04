Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-1 win against Nigeria in WAFU U-20 Girls final

The Black Princesses of Ghana completed the host and win mission in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls championship after defeating fierce rivals Nigeria in the final on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana edged the Falconets 3-1 on penalty shootouts after the game ended one-all in regulation time.



Skipper Stella Nyamekye gave the Princesses the lead from the spot inside the 37th minute of the game. The goal was his fourth of the tournament.



Nigeria found their way into the game, five minutes to full time, and pushed the game to penalties after goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku misjudged save fell to Flourish Sabastine to tap home from close range.



Both goalkeepers stole the show in the shootouts. Ghana's Amenyaku made three saves, whereas Adeline Igeche made two.

Mary Amponsah scored Ghana's winning penalty to clinch the trophy for the Black Princesses.



Watch the match highlights below







