Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-3 draw with Zambia in Olympic Games qualifiers

The Black Queens’ journey in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers ended on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, following a 3-3 draw with Zambia in the penultimate round of the qualifying series.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Accra, the Black Queens needed victory to advance to the last round of the qualifiers but their spirited performance could only earn them a 3-3 draw in Ndola, Zambia.



Zambia took the lead in the thrilling contest through their skipper, Barbra Banda, in the 11th minute. Gifty Assifuah pulled Ghana level four minutes later, as the first half ended one-all.



Ghana claimed the lead five minutes after recess through Doris Boaduwaa.



Kabange Mupopo pulled parity for the Copper Queens and reclaimed the lead on aggregate in the 61st minute.



Four minutes later, substitute Azumah Bugri put Ghana in front again and levelled the aggregate score.



The Queens were well on course to force the game into extra time but conceded a freekick at the edge of the box with a few seconds to end the game. Jennifer Cudjoe, who was the culprit, picked up a second booking and got sent off.

Barbra Banda stepped up for what was the last kick of the game and dispatched the freekick beautifully to restore parity and put Zambia back in the lead on aggregate (4-3).



The elimination means the Black Queens of Ghana have now failed to qualify for the Olympic Games after seven attempts.



Meanwhile, Zambia will face Morocco, who eliminated Tunisia, to progress to the last round of qualifiers.







EK