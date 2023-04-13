7
Watch highlights of Ghana's 4-0 victory over Serbia in UEFA U-17 mini tournament

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Starlets trashed host nation Serbia 4-0 in the UEFA U-16 mini-tournament opener on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Benjamin Tsivanyo scored a 17-minute hat-trick before Adjetey Theophilus added a fourth from a powerful freekick.

All four goals came in the first half as the Starlets put the game beyond the Serbians in the opening half.

Tsivanyo put the team in the lead from the spot inside three minutes after Bossman Debrah was brought down in the box.

He extended the lead in the 12th minute from a brilliant counter when he tapped in Bossman's cross.

Tsivanyo completed his hat-trick five minutes later after he was put through by a brilliant pass from Asumadu Ramsey.

On the stroke of halftime, Adjetey Theophilus put the cherry on the cake with a stunning freekick goal.

Ghana will later take on Spain Saturday, April 15, 2023, in their second match of the tournament before wrapping up against Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18.

The team with the highest points will be crowned winners of the competition.

Watch highlights below



EE/KPE

