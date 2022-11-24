0
Watch highlights of Ghana's first World Cup game against Portugal

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana and Portugal meet for the second time in the FIFA World Cup after the Group G encounter in the 2014 Brazil edition on Thursday, June 26, at the Estadio Nacional.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 80th-minute goal in the encounter secured a 2-1 win for Portugal over Ghana after Asamoah Gyan had canceled out John Boye's own goal in the early stages of the second half.

Portugal claimed the 3 points on the day but it was not enough for them to progress out of the group after losing the second spot to USA on goal difference.

The two countries meet again today, November 24, after 8 years in another group encounter.

Victory for either side will help in increasing qualification chances but unlike in 2014, Ghana and Portugal will have two more games to play each after today's game.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, GhanaWeb brings you highlights of the first World Cup game between the two countries in 2014.



