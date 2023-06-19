0
Watch highlights of Ghana's goalless draw against Madagascar

Ghana Madagascar EyGrB Kudus was brought down in the box in the match

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Black Star shared points with Madagascar in the 2023 African Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers on Sunday, June 18, at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Madagascar was presented with several opportunities but struggled to find the back of the net due to the lack of quality finishing from players such as Captain Andria, Dorian Bertrand, Romain Metanire, and Tendry Randrianarijaona.

Madagascar's most promising chance came in the second half when Black Stars' goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi had to swiftly dive to redirect a powerful shot away from goal.

Ghana's performance was lackluster in the first half, with players finding it difficult to maintain possession, especially in the opposition's half.

However, they managed to improve their game in the second half.

The team struggled to create scoring opportunities from open play and primarily relied on long-range shots and set pieces to threaten the opposition's goal.

Despite dominating possession for the majority of the match, the Black Stars failed to find the back of the net. The Madagascar goalkeeper made some impressive saves, preventing Ghana from taking the lead.

The resilient display from the hosts ultimately resulted in a goalless draw at the end of the game.

To secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON, the Black Stars must now overcome their next opponent, the Central African Republic.

Watch highlights of the match below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
