Watch highlights of Ghana's last meeting with Angola in 2010

Kwadwo Asamoah In Action Against Angola Kwadwo Asamoah in action against Angola

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana will go head to head with Angola for the first time since 2010 when they met in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars beat the host nation of that year's AFCON 1-0 in the quarter-finals to progress to set up a semi-final clash against Nigeria.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan scored the decider from a brilliant counter after he was put through by Kwadwo Asamoah.

After 13 years, the two sides lock horns again at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in a Group E AFCON qualifier.

This will be the seventh meeting between the two. Angola have recorded one victory with Ghana winning three and drawing two of the previous six meetings.

Watch highlights of their last meeting below



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below



