Watch highlights of Ghana's last meeting with Angola in 2010

Ghana will go head to head with Angola for the first time since 2010 when they met in the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars beat the host nation of that year's AFCON 1-0 in the quarter-finals to progress to set up a semi-final clash against Nigeria.
Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan scored the decider from a brilliant counter after he was put through by Kwadwo Asamoah.
After 13 years, the two sides lock horns again at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in a Group E AFCON qualifier.
This will be the seventh meeting between the two. Angola have recorded one victory with Ghana winning three and drawing two of the previous six meetings.
Watch highlights of their last meeting below
Relive the last meeting between Ghana and Angola in the 2010 #TotalEnergiesAFCON quarter-finals ????— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 23, 2023
Who will be the winner in tonight’s game? ????#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023pic.twitter.com/c61zx2dRoi
Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below
EE/KPE
- Injured Salisu Mohammed doubtful for Ghana vs Angola match
- Watch Black Stars final training session at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Angola clash
- Chris Hughton clashes with journalist on Baba Rahman's absence for Angola games
- Social media users divided over Afena-Gyan's decision to reject Black Meteors call-up
- Checkout Head-2-Head between Ghana, Angola ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers
- Read all related articles