Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over Real Bamako

Caleb Amankwah's volleyed goal was not enough as Accra Hearts of Oak bowed out of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup at the preliminary stage for the second successive time.

The Phobians were highly optimistic about overturning a 3-0 deficit against Real Bamako in the second leg but they couldn't stage the comeback they so badly needed.



Real Bamako were very solid in defense as they executed their game plan of not conceding a goal in the game worked to perfection.



The Malians despite being defensive in the game had a handful of chances but were unable to take Hearts of Oak to the slaughterhouse as they did in the first leg.



While the Malians thought that they will be leaving the Accra Sports Stadium with a point, Caleb Amankwah popped up from nowhere to score a beauty for the Phobians to exit the tournament with some dignity.



Shortly after the goal, Obeng Jr. made a good move to get the attention of the referee for a penalty but he was unlucky as the game ended 1-0.



The win was not enough to get Hearts of Oak through to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup tournament.

