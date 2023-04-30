Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-0 win over King Faisal

Hearts of Oak secured a crucial victory over King Faisal with two late goals at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 29 in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday night.

Despite making significant changes to their lineup, with Richard Attah replacing injured Eric Ofori Antwi and reportedly suspending Richmond Ayi in goal, Hearts of Oak managed to emerge victorious.



The Phobians launched several attacks in response to King Faisal's resistance and eventually scored in the 89th minute through substitute Salifu Ibrahim.



Linda Mtange added another goal in the 92nd minute, securing all three points for the reigning champions.



Both teams were seeking their first win in three games, and the goals only came in the dying minutes of the match, favoring the home team.

With eight games remaining in the season, Hearts of Oak is now fourth with 45 points, while King Faisal remains in 11th place with 36 points, pending the results of other matches.



Hearts of Oak will look to continue their winning form when they face Samartex on May 6th, while King Faisal will aim for their first win in four games when they visit Tamale City at the Tamale Stadium.



Watch match highlights below



