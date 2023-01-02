Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-1 loss to Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak kicked off 2023 on the wrong foot as they lost by 2-1 to Bechem United in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Phobians who were without the services of some of their key players were a pale shadow of themselves as they failed to put up a good show in front of their fans who travelled to their adopted match venue at the Cape Coast Stadium to watch the match.



Kofi Mantey scored as early in the 6th minute when he picked up a defence-splitting to put Bechem United in the lead as Richmond Ayi was unable to stop him.



Seven minutes later, Hafiz Konkoni doubled the lead for the Hunters when he smashed the ball into the waiting nets after the Hearts of Oak defence went to sleep.



The Phobians who were playing at home huffed and puffed as they went in search of a goal but were unlucky.



The likes of Amankwa Baafi, Benjamin Yorke and Obeng Jr all had their chances at goal but were just unlucky to score.

Hearts of Oak were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Enock Asubonteng was sent off by the referee in what was a controversial turn of events. The referee flashed a yellow card before switching it with a red card.



The decision of the referee surprised many as the player was only receiving his first card in the game.



The referee later sent off Joseph Kinful of Bechem United for time wasting to reduce both sides to 10 men. Kinful had already been handed a yellow in the game.



In the dying embers of the game, Hearts of Oak managed to pull one back through defender Robert Addo Sowah but there was not enough time to restore parity as the referee ended proceedings shortly after.



The defeat was the first one for Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic since taking over the club. He went 6 matches without a defeat.

Watch highlights of the match below







JNA/MA