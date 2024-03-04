Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman FC

Accra Hearts of Oak made it two wins from their last two games with a 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman FC in a Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday, March 3, 2023.

The Phobians came from behind, overcoming a one-goal deficit to defeat Nsoatreman 2-1 and ascend three places in the Ghana Premier League table.



Walid Fuseini shot Nsoatreman FC into the lead following a series of defensive howlers from the Hearts of Oak defenders.



Salifu Ibrahim equalized for Hearts of Oak shortly after the first-half break. His low cross was deflected into the net, eluding the Nsoatreman goalie who had initially dived in the direction of the cross.



Hearts of Oak got their second goal and eventual winner from Ivorian forward, Kassim Cisse who finished off a brilliant team move by the Phobians.



Following the victory, Hearts of Oak have moved to seventh on the league log with 27 points from 19 matches.

Up next for the Phobians who have won their first two games under new coach Aboubakar Ouattara is a home fixture against Bofoakwa Tano.



Meanwhile, Nsoatreman will travel to Dawu to take on Dreams FC in a matchday 20 fixture.



Both games will be played on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.







EK/BB