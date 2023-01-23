Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's defeat to Dreams FC

Holders Accra Hearts of Oak have been knocked out of the MTN FA Cup after a 1-0 loss to Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Dreams FC took the lead as early as the 10th minute of the encounter as Agyenim Boateng Mensah took advantage of a Richmond Ayi howler to slot home.



The Phobians damped out the Still Believe lads in the semifinal of last season’s competition following a 3-2 win at the Accra Sports stadium. But their output on Sunday was not up to task as Dreams FC held on to their early lead to cruise through to the next stage of the Cup competition.



Hearts of Oak were awarded a penalty late in injury time but failed to make good use of it as Benjamin Yorke and Samuel Inkoom missed from the spot.



The Phobians had to take the penalty kick twice after replays showed that the Dreams FC goalkeeper had come off his lines to save Benjamin Yorke’s initial kick.

Former Ghana International Samuel Inkoom took over the mantle but also had his kick saved by Dreams FC goalkeeper Augustine Koomson.



The Dawu based side kept their composure and discipline to win 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup.



