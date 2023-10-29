Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s pulsating draw against Bibiani Gold Stars

A scene from the game

Hearts of Oak ended their two-game scoreless streak after a 1-1 drawn game against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Duns Park on Saturday, October28.

The Phobians also picked their first away point after losing their first two games on the road against Real Tamale United and Tano Bofoakwa in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The first 45 minutes of the game ended goalless as none of the teams was able to convert their chances in the game.



The second half was more intense as McCarthy Appiah scored in the 81st minute to hand Gold Stars the lead.



In the stoppage time, Hamza Issah silenced the Duns Park crowd with his decent goal to put smiles on the faces of the travelling fans.



However, Hearts of Oak are in 15th position on the league log with 6 points, a situation which has left coach Martin Koopman no other choice than to revive the team or risk her job in the coming days.



Hearts will play host to defending Champions, Medeama SC in their midweek game on Wednesday, November 1 while Gold Stars travel to face Karela United on the same day.

