Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's slim victory over Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak defeated Eleven Wonders 1-0 to go top of the Ghana Premier League table for the first time this season.

Striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior broke the deadlock in the 26th minute for the Phobians.



Obeng Junior took advantage of Eleven Wonders indecisive defense to score the only goal in the game.



The hosts pleaded for a penalty in the 41st minute after one of Hearts of Oaks defenders handled the ball with his hand on the blind side of the referee.



However, the match official Abdul Latif allowed play to continue despite the home sides plea.

The victory has seen the Phobians leapfrog their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC on the league log as the Porcupines await their fate when they face WAFA on Saturday.



Watch highlights of the game below:



