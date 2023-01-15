Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak stalemate against Samartex

Hearts of Oak drew goalless against Samartex FC in their matchday 12 game in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

In a game which was supposed to welcome Hearts of Oak back to the Accra Sports Stadium, the visitors rather shocked the hosts with some good performance.



Emmanuel Keyekeh forced some fine saves from Richard Ayi has his shots on target nearly got a goal in the match for Samartex.



Hearts of Oak forward, Obeng Jr wasted many of the chances that came his way to the furry of the fans.



Linda Mtange who came on as a substitute brought some liveliness in the game as he struck the post once with a sublime free kick and also had a few chances at goal.



Samartex had a goal ruled offside in the game after their forward was unable to beat the trap set by the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak remain in the top four but have missed out on the chance of closing the gap between the team top at the top of the log, Aduana Stars.



Watch highlights of the match







JNA