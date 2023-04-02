7
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez

Video Archive
Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s hopes of a world title in the first quarter of 2023 were dashed after boxer Isaac Dogboe lost to Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

Two-time Olympic gold winner, Robeisy Ramirez became the first Cuban boxer since 1962 to win a world title after outscoring Isaac Dogboe over 12 rounds of action.

Ramirez used his experience and distance to land more points against Dogboe in the fight.

Dogboe threw more punches but Ramirez's punches were more penetrating and strong to land him the score.

The Ghanaian looked more certain of winning the bout in the opening rounds, but Ramirez who appeared to be the counter puncher was very economical with his punches.

Dogboe was able to sail through all the rounds till, Ramirez dropped him in the 12th round. The knockdown made it obvious Dogboe was never going to get the belt.

The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.



KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha