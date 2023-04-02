Watch highlights of Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez

Ghana’s hopes of a world title in the first quarter of 2023 were dashed after boxer Isaac Dogboe lost to Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

Two-time Olympic gold winner, Robeisy Ramirez became the first Cuban boxer since 1962 to win a world title after outscoring Isaac Dogboe over 12 rounds of action.



Ramirez used his experience and distance to land more points against Dogboe in the fight.



Dogboe threw more punches but Ramirez's punches were more penetrating and strong to land him the score.



The Ghanaian looked more certain of winning the bout in the opening rounds, but Ramirez who appeared to be the counter puncher was very economical with his punches.

Dogboe was able to sail through all the rounds till, Ramirez dropped him in the 12th round. The knockdown made it obvious Dogboe was never going to get the belt.



The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.







KPE