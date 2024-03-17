Watch highlights of Ivorian-born Mohamed Diomande who has been named in Black Stars squad

Rangers midfielder, Mohamed Diomande, has received a debut Black Stars call-up to play for Ghana in the upcoming international break.

Diomande is an Ivorian born but lived a chunk of his childhood life in Ghana while playing for Right To Dream Academy, which made him eligible to switch nationality.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate currently plays for Rangers in Scotland after completing a loan with an obligation to buy deal in January 2024.



The FC Nordsjaelland loanee has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight games in all competitions for Rangers so far.



He is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play as a number 10, number 8, and also as a base or defensive midfielder.

Mohamed Diomande is a skilful player with incredible dribbling abilities and has an eye for goal due to his shooting technique. He is also a good passer and a good ball progressor.



Watch highlights of Mohamed Diomande below:







EE/OGB