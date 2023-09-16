Watch highlights of Jeremy Doku’s incredible performance for Manchester City

Jeremy Doku displayed top performance for Manchester City in their 3-1 win over West Ham United in the English Premiership on Saturday, September 15.
Doku also registered his name on the score sheet for City’s first goal in 46th minute before he was replaced by Sergio Gomez in the 90th minute.
After having a stellar first half against West Ham United, the 21-year-old cancelled out James Ward-Prowse's opener with a moment of magic.
Two more goals from Bernado Silva and Erling Haaland ensured the reigning champions continued with their impressive start.
Doku, 21, joined the Premier League champions for £55.5 million from Rennes during the summer transfer window in a five-year deal and made his debut against Fulham in a 5-1 score in favour of Manchester City on Saturday, September 3.
He has now featured in two games and scored a goal for his new club.
Doku was born in Antwerp, Belgium and is of Ghanaian descent.
Watch the video below:
Jeremy Doku vs West Ham, generational baller pic.twitter.com/LnAXFUsyQh— Rayan (@mcfcrayan) September 16, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below
LSN/DAG
- Fatawu Issahaku features for Leicester City in big win against Southampton
- Kamaldeen Sulemana sent off in Southampton’s defeat against Leicester City
- Watch Inaki Williams' goal for Athletic Bilbao against Cadiz in Spanish La Liga
- Tariq Lamptey assists twice as Brighton beat Manchester United at Old Trafford
- Marry early, avoid slay queens – Sannie Daara's 16 pieces of advice to Mohammed Kudus
- Read all related articles