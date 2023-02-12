Watch highlights of Kamaldeen Sulemana's full debut at Southampton

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana made his full debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium since joining Southampton from French League One side Stade Rennes in a €24 million deal.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his Premier League debut in Southampton's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, February 4, but he made his first start at home against Wolves.



He was unplayable in his full debut as he showed the home team a glimpse of what they are going to see for the next three and a half years.



However, Kamaldeen Sulemana's performance was not enough on the day to win the game for his team as 10-man Wolves staged a comeback to beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones who took over from Raph Hasenhuttl before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.



Watch highlights of Kamaldeen in the video below:





