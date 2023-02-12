1
Watch highlights of Kamaldeen Sulemana's full debut at Southampton

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana made his full debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium since joining Southampton from French League One side Stade Rennes in a €24 million deal.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his Premier League debut in Southampton's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, February 4, but he made his first start at home against Wolves.

He was unplayable in his full debut as he showed the home team a glimpse of what they are going to see for the next three and a half years.

However, Kamaldeen Sulemana's performance was not enough on the day to win the game for his team as 10-man Wolves staged a comeback to beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones who took over from Raph Hasenhuttl before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

Watch highlights of Kamaldeen in the video below:

