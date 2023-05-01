Watch highlights of Kamaldeen's performance against Newcastle

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana recorded an assist for Southampton in their 3-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, April 29, 2023.

Deployed in a more central role, Kamaldeen Sulemana did okay for Southampton who are engulfed in a relegation battle.



Sulemana got Southampton ahead in the game with a sweet low cross that was connected by Stuart Armstrong.



Southampton did well to end the first half with their noses in front but conceded three goals in the second half to end the game on the losing side.



First, a Callum Wilson goal in the 54th minute restored parity for the home team before an own goal from Theo Walcott turned things around for the Magpies.

Later in the 81st minute, Wilson netted his second of the afternoon to seal a delightful 3-1 comeback win for Newcastle United.



The result has pushed Kamaldeen Sulemana and his Southampton outfit closer to relegation from the English Premier League.



Watch highlights of Kamaldeen's performance below



