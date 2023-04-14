Watch highlights of Kenpong Academy prodigy Bossman Debrah in Ghana's 4-0 win over Serbia

Kenpong Football Academy prodigy Bossman Debrah was involved in three of the four goals scored by the national under-17 team in their 4-0 demolition of Serbia in the UEFA U-16 mini-tournament opener on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The number-9-shirted youngster deployed as one of two strikers for Ghana and repaid the trust of his coaches with an outstanding display.



Bossman’s pace and power came to bear in the first goal as he managed to shrug off a challenge from the Serbian defense before being shoved in the penalty box.



Prior to that incident, Bossman had created two goal-scoring opportunities with his trademark pacey moves but could not find the back of the net.



The youngster teed up Benjamin Tsivanyo for the second goal after racing past the Serbian defender and squaring the ball to his colleague to just tap home.

Ghana’s third goal which came from a great free kick was made possible by Bossman Debrah who picked up a pass in the Serbian half and tried to create space for a long drive before being pushed down.



Despite not scoring in the game, Bossman who has been tipped to be the next big thing in Ghana football was lively in the game.



