Watch highlights of Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Karela United in GPL

Kumasi Asante Kotoko had to labour to score late on Sunday night to earn a point from the team’s Ghana Premier League Round 3 game against Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors went down after only nine minutes when their former player Evans Adomako punished them for their sluggish defending on the day.



Adomako pounced on Henry Ansu’s horrible defending to give the visitors the lead after curling past captain Ibrahim Danlad.



The Porcupine Warriors came close to finding the equaliser late in first half stoppage time after great team play but youngster Peter Amidu Acquah hit the ball wide.



Karela United failed to convert a good chance ten minutes into the second half to have doubled their lead from close range.

Baba Yahaya scored the equaliser for Asante Kotoko deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Asante Kotoko, ending the game 1-1.



Watch highlights of the game below:



