Watch highlights of Kotoko's 3-2 win over Hearts in Week 14 GPL clash

Asante Kotoko prevailed over rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a Ghana Premier League Week 14 clash in Kumasi.
The hosts, triumphed after an outstanding performance from striker Steven Mukwala bagged two goals in the game that ended 3-2.
Hearts of Oak scored first in the 38th minute through midfielder Linda Mtange, but on the stroke of halftime, Isaac Oppong restored parity for Asante Kotoko.
Striker Steven Mukwala netted a brace with goals in the 56th and 75th minutes to give the hosts a big lead.
Although Martin Karikari would score in added time of the second half, it was not enough as Asante Kotoko humbled Hearts of Oak with a 3-2 victory at full time.
Following today's win, Kotoko have moved to 7th on the League table while Hearts of Oak stay in 9th.
Watch highlights of the encounter below
- 2023/24 GPL Week 14 top liner: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko preview
- 2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Preview of Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko
- LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Kumasi Asante Kotoko (Ghana Premier League)
- Mukwala's brace inspires Asante Kotoko's 3-2 win over Hearts of Oak
- Kotoko forward credits fans' constructive criticism for team's resurgence
- Read all related articles