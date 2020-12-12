Watch highlights of Kotoko’s slim win over Legon Cities FC

Asante Kotoko on Friday evening posted a 1-0 win over Legon Cities FC to bag their first 3 points of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Kumasi-based club prior to the game against Legon Cities had failed to win a single match in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league after playing two matches.



Determined to amass maximum points today, Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu named a strong squad today with youngsters Osman Ibrahim and Kwame Opoku leading the attack.



Following an excellent start to the match, prolific forward Osman Ibrahim found the back of the net in the 10th minute to hand the home team a deserved one-nil lead.

With no other goals in the remainder of the match at the Accra Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko has picked up 3 points from Legon Cities FC.



Watch highlights of the game below:



