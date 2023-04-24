Watch highlights of Kotoko's win over Aduana Stars

League champions Asante Kotoko came from behind to beat leaders Aduana FC 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

Rocky Dwamena, Eric Zeze, Richmond Lamptey, Richard Boadu and Maxwell Agyemang took charge of the game in the early stages in search of the opener until Isaac Mintah found the opening goal in the 28th minute.



Asante Kotoko snatched the equalizer through Steven Mukwala in the 38th minute as he smartly beat Joseph Addo for the leveler.



Asante Kotoko shot into the lead in the 48th minute as Eric Zeze, fired home from the edge of the box for the second goal. Rocky Dwamena picked the ball from midfield before picking up Eric Zeze who shot into the bottom corner as Aduana FC goalkeeper Joseph Addo struggled to deal with it.



The visitors created chances in search of the equalizer but Asante Kotoko defended gallantly to protect their lead as they held on to win the contest 2-1.

Despite the setback, Aduana FC remains on top of the table with 47 points - four points ahead of second placed Bechem United FC while Asante Kotoko moves to 4th with 42 points.



Watch video below:



