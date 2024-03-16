Watch highlights of Kudus Mohammed's mesmerizing performance against Freiburg

Ghanaian superstar, Mohammed Kudus, had a masterclass performance in West Ham Unitd's big win over Freiburg in the Europa League.

The Black Stars midfielder scored two goals in the 5-0 win at the London Stadium on Thursday, March 14, 2024, to help the Hammers progress to the quarter-final stage.



Kudus was named man-of-the-match after scoring two incredible goals and ending the game with a rating of 9.3.



His second goal of the night has been trending and was named as the goal of the week in the Europa League. He took the ball from his own half and went past three players before slotting the ball home with his weaker foot.



His two goals took his tally to 5 goals on the top scorers chart, sitting 4 goals behind leader Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mohammed Kudus has now been involved in 20 goals (15 goals, and 5 assists) this season including the 4 goals he scored at Ajax before joining West Ham.



Watch Mohammed Kudus' highlights below







EE/OGB