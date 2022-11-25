2
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Kudus Mohammed's performance against Portugal

Video Archive
Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed had an impressive performance in Ghana's defeat to Portugal.

Kudus was the standout performer for the Black Stars in their 3-2 loss to Portugal in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax man shook off a poor start to boss the game and ended as Ghana's height-rated player by FotMob. He was rated 7.1.

He had 41 touches and completed 17 out of 24 passes and two attempts on goal, 3 passes into the final third, made six recoveries and set up Ghana's equaliser.

Despite his performance, he was strangely subbed off in the 77th minute and Ghana conceded two goals shortly after.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao were on the scoresheet for the Portuguese while Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari got the consolation goals for Ghana.

Watch Kudus's dazzling highlight against Portugal via the video below



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: