Watch highlights of Kudus' astonishing performance against South Korea

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, was in mesmerizing form as he inspired Ghana to a 3-2 win over South Korea in their second group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old scored twice in the thrilling win over Asians at Education City Stadium.



Kudus scored from his two shots on target, including a match-winner in the navy game.



He was unplayable, as he glanced around them with ease, and he was difficult to be dispossessed.



He played 83 minutes in the game. The Ajax man had a total of 38 touches and a 75 percent passing accuracy, completing 15 of his 20 passes. He won two fouls and made three passes into the final third.



Kudus Mohammed, who set goals records, was named man-of-the-match for his performance.

He became the first Ghanaian player to score a brace in a World Cup match.



At 22 years and 118 days old, he has also become the second youngest African to score at the World Cup after Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa (21 years 254 days) in 2014.



He has taken his tally to two goals and an assist in two games in the tournament.



Following the win, Ghana are now on the brink of a knockout stage berth as they sit second in Group H with 3 points.



They will need to beat Uruguay in their final group game, or at least pick up a point and hope South Korea fails to beat Portugal, who have already qualified.

Watch Kudus highlights below







