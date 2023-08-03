Watch highlights of Lionel Messi's brace against Orlando City in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi hit yet another brace in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The Argentine continued his scoring streak helping Miami to edge Orlando to progress to the round 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.



Messi put Miami ahead inside the 7th minute with a sweet volley after a beautiful control with the chest from a sublime Robert Taylor lob pass.



Orlando leveled the scoring 10 minutes later through Cesar Araujo to end the first half one-all.



Jose Martinez reclaimed the lead for Miami through the spot before the Venezuelan set up Messi to score from a right-foot volley from close range to increase the lead.



Lionel Messi has now scored five goals in his first three games for his new club since joining the Major League Soccer side in June 2023.

Inter Milan will face Dallas FC in the round of 16 on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



TWI NEWS



Watch highlights of Lionel Messi's performance against Orlando City below







EE/KPE