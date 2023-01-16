0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Madagascar's 2-1 win over Ghana at 2023 CHAN

Video Archive
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana started their campaign at the 2023 CHAN tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in the opening Group C match.

Madagascar who are debutantes to the tournament put up a resilient effort to shock the Black Galaxies who conceded their first goal as early as the 11th minute.

Solomampionona Koloina scored the first goal with a rebound after his first strike was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The Malagasies doubled their lead after the break when Augustine Randolf committed a defensive error with a weak back pass for Tokinantenaina Olivier to score the second.

Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong, reduced the deficit for the Black Galaxies with an in-swinger minutes after coming on to replace Randolf in the match.

The Black Galaxies came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but were not very clinical up front.

Watch match highlights below:



JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
Related Articles: