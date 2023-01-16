Watch highlights of Madagascar's 2-1 win over Ghana at 2023 CHAN

The Black Galaxies of Ghana started their campaign at the 2023 CHAN tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in the opening Group C match.

Madagascar who are debutantes to the tournament put up a resilient effort to shock the Black Galaxies who conceded their first goal as early as the 11th minute.



Solomampionona Koloina scored the first goal with a rebound after his first strike was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.



The Malagasies doubled their lead after the break when Augustine Randolf committed a defensive error with a weak back pass for Tokinantenaina Olivier to score the second.



Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong, reduced the deficit for the Black Galaxies with an in-swinger minutes after coming on to replace Randolf in the match.

The Black Galaxies came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but were not very clinical up front.



Watch match highlights below:







JNA/FNOQ