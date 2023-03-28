Watch highlights of Majeed Ashimeru's brilliant performance against Angola

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan might have felt like a proud father watching Majeed Ashimeru in the game against Angola at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The all-time scorer for the Black Stars has been a leading voice for the inclusion of Ashimeru into the Ghana team and the Anderlecht midfielder did not disappoint his supporters.



Majeed Ashimeru came into the game in the 72nd minute to replace the injured Edmund Addo and many Ghanaians believe that the team could have won the game if he had been introduced earlier alongside Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari.



In the absence of Thomas Partey, the Black Stars couldn't control the game through the middle as Edmund Addo couldn't progress the ball well but the introduction of Majeed Ashimeru gave Ghana the stability to end the game with a point.



The Palancas Negras after taking the lead through Lucas Joao's 51st-minute penalty were confident to secure the three points but Ghana's second-half substitutes Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Osman Bukari combined to spoil the party.

The point means that the Black Stars continue to sit on top of the Group E table in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 8 points after 4 games.



Watch highlights of Majeed Ashimeru's performance in the post below:







JE/KPE