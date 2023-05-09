0
Watch highlights of Medeama's 2-1 win over Bechem United

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC have moved to second place in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table after beating Bechem United 2-1 on Monday afternoon.

The win has allowed the Yellow and Mauves to overtake their visitors in the standings, sitting just two points behind current leaders Aduana FC. The game took place at the Akoon Park in the Ghana Premier League Match Week 30 fixture.

Medeama SC took control of the game early on, with attacker Jonathan Sowah scoring the opening goal in the 17th minute.

The goal gave the hosts an early advantage and momentum. Vincent Atingah doubled the lead 32 minutes in, making it 2-0 for the Yellow and Mauves.

Despite their best efforts, Kassim Mingle's Bechem United side struggled to mount a comeback. Francis Acquah scored in the 78th minute, but it was too little, too late to save Bechem United from defeat.

The win puts Medeama SC just two points behind Aduana FC, who are currently leading the Ghana Premier League with 52 points. Bechem United is now in third place with 48 points, four points behind the leaders.

The victory for Medeama SC has made the race for the Ghana Premier League title even more exciting, with just four games left in the season.

