Watch highlights of Messi's performance, free-kick against FC Dallas in US

Lionel Messi is definitely enjoying life in the United States of America as he has shown no sign of slowing down on his explosive start to his career at Inter Miami.

The Argentine football icon has been in imperious form since earning the move and on the night of Sunday, August 6, 2023, Messi produced yet another magic.



Messi hit a brace for Inter Miami in their 4-4 draw with FC Dallas in a game of Major League Soccer.



Messi began his scoring with an accurate connection to a cross from Jordi Alba which was reminiscent of their Barcelona days.



FC Dallas fought back and looked set to be walking away but with his first defeat staring at him, Lionel Messi produced another moment of magic with a great free kick to steal a draw for his side.

The Argentine powered a free kick into the top left corner beyond the reach of the FC Dallas goalie to score the second free kick of his Inter Miami career.



Messi’s goal in the 85th minute helped Miami level the score at 4-4 after which they won 5-4 on penalties against FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup elimination game.



The goal marks the seventh for Lionel Messi in just four games for Inter Miami whose form has witnessed a dramatic upturn since Messi's arrival



