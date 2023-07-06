Watch highlights of Michael Essien's best goals for Chelsea

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

When Michael Essien unleashed a 35-yard outside foot shot in Chelsea’s game against Arsenal in December 2006, what he had in his mind was to score an important equalizer for his side. What he however did not know was that his powerfully-steered shot that beat Arsenal goalie Manuel Almunia was going to become one of the most iconic goals in the history of the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Goal-scoring was not one of Michael Essien's biggest traits, especially at club level. He rarely scored but when he did, it was usually a belter. In 256 goals for Chelsea, Michael Essien has 25 goals which for a defensive midfielder is not surprising.



The striking attribute that runs almost all the goals is the power with which he drove them into the net of his opponents.



Essien who joined Chelsea for £24.4 million from Olympique Lyon turned out to be a huge success for the West London side.



He won the Champions League, multiple Premier League titles, FA Cup and Carling Cup honor with Chelsea.

Michael Essien’s arrival triggered the growth of the club in the country with a significant number of Ghanaians joining the team as supporters.



He is considered one of Ghana's best exports to world football. After Chelsea, Michael Essien played for Real Madrid, Persib, and Panathinaikos among others.



Watch his goals below



