Watch highlights of Michael Essien's goal and assist in Chelsea Legends' win over Bayern Legends

Former Black Stars player Michael Essien scored and provided an assist in Chelsea Legends' win over Bayern Legends on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Chelsea Legends walloped Bayern Legends 4-0 in a game that was meant to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and also celebrate late Chelsea legend Gianluca Viali.



Essien relived his glory days, beginning a fantastic play and finishing it with a superb header from Ramires' cross to give Chelsea the lead.



Ex-Chelsea captains, John Terry and Gary Cahill added one each to extend the lead before Essien immaculately set up Tiago Mendez for the fourth goal with a first-time lob pass.



With Roberto di Matteo as head coach, Chelsea legends who featured include Frank Lebœuf, Hillario, Tiago Mendes, Gianfranco Zola, Michael Essien, Tore André Flo, Sam Hutchinson, Salomon Kalou, Carlo Cudicini, Danny Granville, John Harley, Pierluigi Casiraghi, John Terry, William Gallas, Claude Makelele, Ryan Bertrand, Florent Malouda, Jody Morris, Frank Sinclair, Eiður Guðjohnsen, Petr Čech, Gary Cahill, John Obi Mikel and Ramires.



Whereas Bayern Legends who featured include, Raimond Aumann, comprised Tom Starke, Hans-Jörg Butt, Maximilian Riedmüller, Vladimir Rankovic, Diego Contento, Giovane Élber, Claudio Pizarro, Thomas Linke, Roy Makaay, Harald Cerny, Owen Hargraves, Paulo Sérgio, Michael Tarnat, Piotr Trochowski, Daniel van Buyten, Marcel Witeczek, Michael Sternkopf, Thomas Helmer and Lúcio.

Watch the match highlights below







EE/OBG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards