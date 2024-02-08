Watch highlights of Nigeria's penalty shootout win over South Africa in 2023 AFCON semi-final

Nigeria edged South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, winning on penalties.

The Super Eagles won 4-2 on penalties after the game ended one-all after 120 minutes of an exciting tie.



Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali was the star-man in the spot-kicks, saving two penalties.



Ola Aina was the only player who missed after skying the third penalty of the night.



Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up in the nervy moment and scored the winning penalty to send Nigeria to the final for the first time since 2013.



Stanley Nwabali was adjourned man-of-the-match as a reward for the shift he put in to see Nigeria through. He made four saves, including one big save.

Nigeria will now play Ivory Coast in the final while South Africa take on DR Congo in the third-place fixture.



EE/EK