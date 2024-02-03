Watch highlights of Nigeria's win over Angola in 2023 AFCON quarter-finals

Nigeria are through to the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after eliminating Angola.

The Super Eagles grind out a 1-0 win over the Antelopes at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.



Ademola Lookman scored the only goal that secured the Super Eagles their 16th semi-final appearance in the competition history.



The game could have seen more goals but Victor Osimhen's goal in the second half was chopped off by VAR for an offside while Zini's goal-bound placement hit the post, failing to pull Angola level in the final minutes of the game.



Nigeria were resolute at the back, limiting Angola to one big chance in the went on to keep their fourth clean sheet in the tournament, the most by any nation.



The Super Eagles will now face the winner of the Cape Verde-South Africa quarter-final tie.

Nigeria are now two wins away from winning their fourth AFCON title, which will also be their first since 2013.



