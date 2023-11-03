Watch highlights of Nsoatreman FC's 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko

Nsoatreman Football Club emerged victorious with a 1-0 win against Asante Kotoko at home in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

However, this win was not without its share of controversy, as Nsoatreman netted a goal that left the Asante Kotoko faithful fuming, claiming it was an offside.



The hard-fought match saw Stephen Diyou as the unlikely hero, scoring the sole goal of the game in the 39th minute.



Diyou's opportunistic strike came after a tussle in front of the goal, where he pounced on the ball from the right post.



Controversy sparked when Asante Kotoko fans swiftly voiced their objections, insisting that the pivotal goal was scored from an offside position.



The situation for Asante Kotoko went from bad to worse just three minutes later. Henry Ansu, a new signing for Kotoko received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card of the game.

Reduced to ten men, Asante Kotoko faced an uphill battle to level the score.



Despite their best efforts to stage a comeback, Asante Kotoko's attempts to find the elusive equalizer came up empty.



Nsoatreman held on to their slender lead, securing a 1-0 victory that thrilled their fans but left their rivals frustrated.



The result takes Maxwell Konadu's Nsoatreman to the top of the Ghana Premier League table, with 16 points from seven games and a match in hand



Asante Kotoko are now languishing in ninth place on the league table, with a total of 10 points.

Watch highlights of the match below







