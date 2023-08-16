Watch highlights of Okocha's birthday match that featured Adebayor, Asamoah Gyan, other African stars

Football stars from the African continent featured in Jay Jay Okocha's 50th birthday football match which was played on August 14th. To celebrate his 50th birthday, Okocha hosted a charity match to mark his golden age.

The ex-players showcased their skills in the 5-aside game at the arena in Lagos Nigeria.



The match featured football icons like Emmanuel Adebayor, Asamoah Gyang, Joseph Yobo, Mutiu Adeboju, Ifeanyi Udeze, Taribo West, among others.



The match ended in an exhilarating 13-goal thriller, with Team Jay Jay Okocha emerging victorious with an 8-5 scoreline.



Okocha, his son, Yobo, and Adepoju demonstrated their goal-scoring prowess, by scoring some of the goals in the match.



The former Super Eagles player later hosted a birthday bash which was attended by the ex-football stars.

Described as Nigeria’s best footballer in history, 'Jay Jay' played an integral role in the African Cup of Nations victory in 1994 and contributed significantly to Nigeria's gold medal triumph in the football event of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.



Watch highlights of the match below







JNA/KPE