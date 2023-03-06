3
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Partey's goal-scoring performance against Bournemouth

Thomas Partey Dedicates His Goal Against Bournemouth To Christian Atsu.jpeg Partey payed tribute to Atsu after the match

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey scored his third goal of the 2022/2023 Premier League season as Arsenal recorded a dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored the goal that spurred Arsenal's comeback with a close-range finish of a header from Emile Smith Rowe.

His goal turned out to be the start of an incredible comeback for Arsenal as Ben White and Reiss Nelson scored to steal victory for Arsenal who were 2-0 down by the 60th minute.

The goal was the climax of another solid performance who once again showed why he has the absolute trust of coach Mikel Arteta.

Partey was involved in Arsenal’s second goal, dribbling two Bournemouth players before passing to Reiss Nelson who located the unmarked Ben White to scored his first-ever Arsenal goal.

With the 29-year-old in the side, Arsenal looked composed and manage to keep the gap between them and Manchester City to five points.

He was the highest-rated Arsenal player on the day with an 8.5 rating. His performance also earned him a place in the BBC Team of the Week.

Speaking after the match, Partey explained that the victory will improve the belief in the team and push them to secure the league title.

“I think this will raise the spirit of the team and of the fans to keep on supporting. This is the football that we all want to play,” he said.

With 26 games played so far in the Premier League, Partey’s Arsenal sit top with 63 points, five more than second-place Manchester City.

Watch highlights of Partey’s performance below



KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat