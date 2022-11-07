Watch highlights of Partey's top-class performance in Arsenal's victory over Chelsea

Arsenal fans on social media praised Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his outstanding performance against Chelsea in their November 6 fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Partey controlled the midfield and orchestrated the Gunners' performance producing a vital 1-0 away win over their London rivals.



Arsenal fans believe the Ghanaian is the best central defensive midfielder in the League currently.



Others marvelled at Partey's performance as they hail his passing and ball retention and the control he gives Arsenal.

Partey had 75 touches, completed 52 out of 56 attempted passes, completed 6 out of 6 long balls, won 5 out of 6 ground duels, and made 13 recoveries.



Watch highlights of Partey's performance against Chelsea



