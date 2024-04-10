Watch highlights of Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Man City in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Manchester City produced a dramatic football match at the Santiago Bernabeu in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The Los Blancos and the Citizens shared the spoils in a 6-goal thriller at Madrid’s home.



The visitors struck first in the second minute after Bernardo Silva intelligently scored from a freekick by taking the Madrid defence and the goalkeeper by surprise with a good curler.



Madrid restored parity ten minutes later through Eduardo Camavinga whose shot deflected off Ruben Diaz and went in.



The home side claimed the lead two minutes later through Rodrygo Goes who breached Man City's defence line and calmly slotted in the ball.



Real Madrid held on to the lead to end the first half on the front foot.



Manchester City needed a reaction in the second half and eventually restored parity in the 66th minute after Phil Foden scored an absolute beauty from just outside the box.

Josko Gvardiol added another in the 71st minute to reclaim the lead for the visitors when he found the right bottom corner with his weaker foot.



Real Madrid, after going behind, worked their way back to salvage a draw through Fede Valverde's sensational strike in the 80th minute.



The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Manchester City Stadium.



Watch the highlights below







EE/EK