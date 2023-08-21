Watch highlights of Reggie Zippie's footballer son's incredible skills

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippie's son Ikhon Ward has chosen a different career path from his father's as he looks to become a football star in the years ahead.

In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Ikon showed off great skills, taking on players and creating decent chances. He exhibited great potential.



Ikhon plays as a forward for UK-based youth team Aldershot Town F.C Academy. The academy focuses on developing talents from the under-9 level to under-17.



He appears to be closer to his mother than his Ghanaian father. In an Instagram post at the end of last season, he made a special mention of his mum for her role in his career.



Currently, Edith and Reggie have divorced after the former filed for the split, accusing the latter of cheating and being a deadbeat to their kids.



Ikhon, based on the videos is a winger who has the qualities of abundance pace and skill. He has the ability to create openings with incisive passes and also give accurate crosses.

His highlights contain a collection of his goals, assists, and skills for his club side.



Watch highlights of Khon Ward below







EE/KPE