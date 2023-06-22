0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Senegal's 4-2 win over Brazil

Video Archive
Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning African champions Senegal trash South American giants Brazil 4-2 in a friendly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Sadio Mane hit a brace, Habibou Diallo added another, and Marquinhos own goal as Lucas Paquesta and Marquinhos got the consolation goals for the five times World Champions.

Paueta put Brazil ahead after 11 minutes with a wonderful header. Senegal equalised just before halftime thanks to Diallo's fantastic strike from inside the box.

In the early minutes of the second half, an own goal by Marquinhos and Mane's brilliant curler put the West African side in a comfortable lead.

Marquinhos redeemed himself to reduce the deficit after scoring from a rebound. Mane put the game to bed from the spot in additional time.

Watch the highlights below:



EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan