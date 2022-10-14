Former Black Stars players, Stephen Appiah and Baffour Gyan clashed on the tennis court in a friendly match on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Court.

The entertaining fixture which was dubbed the ‘Grudge Match’ attracted a few spectators to witness the action, including Dr Pounds, who is also a lover of the sport.



Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, who is a lover of tennis, was on the sidelines to watch and cheer the two ex-players on in the exciting fixture.



After a gruelling one-hour of heated action, Ghana’s former striker, Baffour Gyan, was adjudged winner of the game.



Baffour Gyan beat Stephen Appiah in two straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, to emerge as the winner of the tennis-friendly match.

After the game, the ex-players expressed their desire to host an entertaining tournament to promote tennis in Ghana.



Watch highlights of Stephen Appiah vs Baffour Gyan’s tennis match below



